We decided to meet with the current authorities, to express our gratitude for their contribution over the years and for their work, as well as to discuss our further steps.

May 11, 2020, 16:17 We highly appreciate the cooperation with Artsakh in all spheres. Edmon Marukyan

STEPANAKERT, MAY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: The leader of the "Lousavor Hayastan" (Bright Armenia) party Edmon Marukyan, told “Artsakhpress” after the meeting with Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan.

Marukyan noted that the "Bright Armenia" party with its efforts is the lobbyist and supporter of the Artsakh issue in Armenia and abroad.

"We have had meetings in the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh, also an informal meeting with the newly elected President of Artsakh Republic. We will come to Artsakh again on May 21 and take part in the inauguration ceremony of the President, "he added.

Speaking about the cooperation, Edmon Marukyan said that he highly appreciates the organization of the joint work. In every way, the party tries to make Artsakh and its problems heard abroad. And this is manifested by the process of documenting the atrocities that took place during the April war and raising them on the international stage.