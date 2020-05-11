Armenian government considers launching cargo aviation

The Armenian Government is focused on having cargo aviation in the country, PM Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “The Armenian government is interested in this export option. To what extent is having cargo aviation economically beneficial and competitive? This question is being studied,” he said.

In addition to land exports, agricultural produce was being exported also on passenger aircraft, but flights have been suspended since March 19th due to the coronavirus.

On April 24, an exporting company leased a freight aircraft for the first time and exported 23 tons of agricultural products.

Then, two other special flights were organized which exported agricultural products to Russia.

One more plane is expected to export agricultural products to Russia in a few days.