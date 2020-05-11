The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has increased by 4,213 and reached 67,152, TASS reported referring to the Indian health ministry.

May 11, 2020, 14:53 Over 67 thousand COVID-19 cases recorded in India

STEPANAKERT, MAY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the agency, despite the increase in new cases of infection, the number of people recovered in the total percentage of infected is growing as 20,917 patients have already recovered (31% of all infected).

In the meantime, over 44 thousand COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment in the country, while the death toll has reached 2,206.