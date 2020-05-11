Three members of the White House coronavirus task force are self-isolating for two weeks after possible exposure to the illness, BBC reported.
Coronavirus: White House task force members self-isolate
Dr Anthony Fauci, who has become the public face of the fight against the virus in the US, is one of those who will go into quarantine. His agency, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he was at "relatively low risk" due to the degree of his exposure. Dr Fauci has tested negative.
The 79-year-old will work from home for the time being and will be regularly tested, the institute said.
Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary Katie Miller, the wife of Trump aide Stephen Miller, tested positive for the virus on Friday. Her diagnosis came after a valet for US President Donald Trump was also confirmed to have the illness. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Dr Robert Redfield and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner Stephen Hahn are also self-isolating.