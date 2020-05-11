Russia’s coronavirus cases surpass 221,000

The number of COVID-19 cases in Russia over the past day has risen by 11,656, reaching 221,344 in all regions, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

With this figure Russia is now the 3rd in the world, overtaking UK.

A total of 39,801 people have recovered and 2,009 people have died, the center reported.

The daily growth in COVID-19 cases is 5.6% against 5.5% a day earlier. Some 5,417 new cases (46.5%) are asymptomatic, according to the center.