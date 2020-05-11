Bako Sahakyan receives Bright Armenia party representatives

Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received today the leader of the "Lousavor Hayastan" (Bright Armenia) party Edmon Marukyan and party member, chair of the standing Committee on Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia Mane Tandilyan, the President’s Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: A range of issues on the development of parliamentary relations between Artsakh and Armenia, the domestic and foreign policy of the two Armenian republics were discussed at the meeting.

President Sahakyan highlighted the meetings and discussions with Armenia's parliamentary and non-parliamentary political forces, voicing his satisfaction over their regular nature.

Artsakh Republic National Assembly deputy chairman Vahram Balayan was present at the meeting.