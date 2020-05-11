Trump concerned over 2020 re-election as coronavirus pandemic 'draws closer'

As US President Donald Trump has tried to move past the pandemic, it edged even closer into his inner circle of advisers Saturday with news that top members of the coronavirus task force will self-quarantine, in some form, after coming in contact with an individual who tested positive for the virus.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: It was yet another blow to the President's argument that America has largely vanquished the coronavirus threat, as he looks to turn his focus toward the economic recovery that will be the lynchpin of his fall reelection campaign, CNN reports.

The news that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, are all entering either full or partial quarantine was a harsh reality check that the virus has now worked its way into the highest corridors of power. This followed revelations last week that Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary and Trump's personal valet tested positive for coronavirus.

Pence spokesperson Devin O'Malley said Sunday the vice president "will continue to follow the advice of the White House Medical Unit and is not in quarantine."

Trump appeared only briefly Saturday for a photo op in the presidential setting of the White House Cabinet Room where he met with top military brass. Neither the President nor the participants wore masks, even though the virus has clearly infiltrated the West Wing.

The infections seem to be rattling the President, who's eager to see the country reopen. In conversations this weekend, Trump has expressed concern that aides contracting coronavirus would undercut his message that the outbreak is waning and states should begin reopening, according to a person who spoke to him.

He's expressed frustration at the positive tests in the West Wing and has asked why his valets weren't ordered to wear masks before this week, according to the person. He's told people he doesn't want to be near anyone who hasn't been tested and has bristled when coming into contact with some people at the White House, according to the person who spoke to the President.