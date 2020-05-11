Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 3,392 in Armenia, 1 new death reported

79 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of cases to 3,392.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: 34 more patients have recovered. The total number of recovered people has reached 1,359, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention informs.

1 more patient (69-year-old man) has died, rising the death toll to 46.

At the moment the active cases are 1970.