The death toll from COVID-19 has reached 11 in Georgia, news.am reports.

May 11, 2020, 13:17 COVID-19 death toll in Georgia reaches 11

STEPANAKERT, MAY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: The number of confirmed cases of infection is 638, and 317 recovered and 11 died.

Most of the deceased were over 70 years old and had concomitant chronic diseases.