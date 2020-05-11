Australia’s most populous state, home to Sydney, will allow restaurants, playgrounds and outdoor pools to reopen on Friday as extensive testing has shown the spread of the coronavirus has slowed sharply, New South Wales state’s premier said on Sunday, Reuters reported.
Australia's biggest state to ease coronavirus lockdown from May 15
The state has been worst hit by the coronavirus in Australia, with about 45% of the country’s confirmed cases and deaths. However, it recorded just two new cases on Saturday out of nearly 10,000 people tested.