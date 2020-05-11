Iran missile ship has accident

One person was killed and several others were injured as the missile ship Konarak of the Iranian navy had an accident Sunday in the Gulf of Oman during a naval exercise off the coast of the Iranian port city of Jask, news.am reports, citing Fars news agency.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: Experts are currently analyzing the extent of the incident.

The agency, however, did not specify what exactly happened during this naval exercise.

Al Arabiya, for its part, had previously claimed that this missile ship was mistakenly hit by a missile fired from the Iranian frigate Jamaran during the naval exercise.