An IED exploded on Sunday at a market in al-Bab city in Aleppo, Syria, SANA reported.

May 11, 2020, 11:28 One dead, around 20 others injured in bomb blast in Aleppo market

STEPANAKERT, MAY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: Local sources said that an IED exploded shortly before Iftar time (7:20pm) of Ramadan in a street in the middle of al-Bab city, killing one civilian and injuring around 20 others, in addition to causing material damage.