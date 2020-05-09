President of the National Assembly of Artsakh Ashot Ghulyan said a congratulatory message on the occasion of the Triple Holiday of May 9.

May 9, 2020, 14:45 Shushi was the captivated dignity of Armenians. Ashot Ghulyan

STEPANAKERT, MAY 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: In his message Ghulyan congratulated all Armenians in Artsakh, Mother Armenia and the Diaspora.

''Only the nations that keep firm the chain of victories survive and deserve glory. We were able to do that due to our spiritual strength and unity. The victory of 100s of thousands of Armenians in the Soviet Army 75 years ago was reaffirmed during the days of the Artsakh liberation war'', he said, in particular, noting that 'Shushi was not just a military position that had to be silenced or just a town, Shushi was the captivated dignity of the Armenian people, the liberation of which predetermined our future victories, Ghulyan said, in particular.