On 9 May a meeting between President Bako Sahakyan and Prime-minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan was held in Stepanakert, Central Information Department of the Office of Artsakh Republic President stated.
Bako Sahakyan and Nikol Pashinyan discussed wide range of issues relating to the cooperation of the two Armenian states
