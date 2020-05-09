Bako Sahakyan and Nikol Pashinyan discussed wide range of issues relating to the cooperation of the two Armenian states

On 9 May a meeting between President Bako Sahakyan and Prime-minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan was held in Stepanakert, Central Information Department of the Office of Artsakh Republic President stated.

