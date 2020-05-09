Artsakhpress

Society

STEPANAKERT, MAY 9, ARTSAKHPRESS:  President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President-elect of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan, Second President of the Republic of Artsakh Arkady Ghukasyan, President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, Primate of the Artsakh Diocese Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, a group of high-ranking officials of the Republic of Armenia and Artsakh visited the Stepanakert Memorial, laid wreaths and flowers in memory of the victims of the Great Patriotic War and the tombs of the victims of Artsakh war, as well as at Shushi Tank memorial and the memorial of Sparapet Vazgen Sargsyan.

 


     

Bako Sahakyan and Nikol Pashinyan discussed wide range of issues relating to the cooperation of the two Armenian states

On 9 May a meeting between President Bako Sahakyan and Prime-minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan was held in Stepanakert, Central Information Department of the Office of Artsakh Republic President stated.

Armenian government provides direct assistance to more than 1 million citizens

More than 1 million people in Armenia received direct assistance from the government as part of the measures for eliminating the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak, PM Nikol Pashinyan said in parliament.

I believe in the prosperous future of Artsakh. Arayik Harutyunyan

Arayik Harutyunyan, the newly elected President of Artsakh Republic and Chairman of “Free Motherland”...

Top leadership of Artsakh and Armenia attend festive events on triple holiday in Stepanakert

Top leadership of Artsakh and Armenia attend festive events on triple holiday in Stepanakert.

Armenia defense minister visits Yerablur Military Pantheon

On the occasion of the 28th anniversary of the Liberation of Shushi and Yerkrapah Day, Armenian Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan visited on May 8 the Yerablur military cemetery in Yerevan to honor the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the independence and freedom of Armenia and Artsakh, defense ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said on social media.

