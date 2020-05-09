Artsakhpress

Politics

Bako Sahakyan addressed with congratulatory message in connection with the Victory Day, the 28th anniversary of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army and the Liberation of Shoushi

On 9 May Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan addressed with a congratulatory message in connection with the Victory Day, the 28th anniversary of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army and the Liberation of Shoushi.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: The address runs as follows:

"Dear compatriots,

Dear veterans of the Great Patriotic War and the Artsakh Liberation War,

Respected generals, officers and soldiers of the Defense Army,

On behalf of the Artsakh Republic authorities and myself personally I extend the most heartfelt congratulations on the Victory day, the 28th anniversary of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army and the Liberation of Shoushi.

Every single family celebrates this day, one of the most cherished holidays glorified by the courage and dedication of successive generations of the Armenian people.

For decades, we have been celebrating May 9 with utmost enthusiasm and triumph, honoring with deep respect our grandfathers and fathers who carved the Victory hand in hand with the peoples of the former Soviet Union.

They were ideals for us, paragons of heroism to follow their lead, take up arms and forge our share of victory, write our own chapter of history. And this chapter is heroic and glorious.

The formation of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army and the liberation of Shoushi tripled the thrill of the holiday becoming the greatest victory of Armenians worldwide, the victory of spirit, mind and arm of thousands of brave Armenians.

We have proved ourselves and the entire world that we can struggle to the last breath and defend the native soil, rise again from under debris and build a state in line with international norms and standards, a free, independent and democratic state.

Our young people - patriotic, literate, brave and dignified - will carry on the heroic traditions of our people. They are fully aware of the price of victory won by the blood of our ancestors and cherish it like the apple of eye.

Dear friends,

On this festive day we first and foremost commemorate all our heroes who gave their lives in the defense of the Homeland, and we bow to their everlasting memory.

It is our responsibility to translate their dreams and goals into reality and build a resilient, safe and developed country.

Long live our heroic Army!

Hats off to the devotees of our Homeland!

Honor and glory to the Armenian people!"


     

Armenian government provides direct assistance to more than 1 million citizens

More than 1 million people in Armenia received direct assistance from the government as part of the measures for eliminating the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak, PM Nikol Pashinyan said in parliament.

145 new coronavirus cases recorded in Armenia in past 24 hours

145 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected people to 3,029, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Armenia defense minister visits Yerablur Military Pantheon

On the occasion of the 28th anniversary of the Liberation of Shushi and Yerkrapah Day, Armenian Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan visited on May 8 the Yerablur military cemetery in Yerevan to honor the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the independence and freedom of Armenia and Artsakh, defense ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said on social media.

Analysis: Coronavirus provided opportunity to pursue the Armenian cause online

The coronavirus pandemic disrupted the traditional plans of Armenians around the world to commemorate...

Analysis: Trump does not have the guts to call it ‘Armenian Genocide’

US indicts Turkish Halkbank for illegal transfer of billions of dollars to Iran

Artsakh is a priority for Armenians in Belgium. Nicolas Tavitian

On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

Wife of Ambassador Tigran Mkrtchyan translates novel The Forty Days of Musa Dagh into Latvian

Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian’s wife Arianne Caoili dies

Trump nominates Patrick Hovakimian to become General Counsel of Office of Director of National Intelligence

Greece says it'll reopen to tourists on July 1

