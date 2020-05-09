I will address my solemn oath of assuming the post of Artsakh President from historic Shushi. Arayik Harutyunyan

In his congratulatory speech on the occasion of the Triple Holiday of May 9, the newly elected President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan noted that on May 21 he will address the solemn oath on the occasion of assuming the post of the President of the Artsakh Republic from historic Shushi.

"Dear compatriots!

The message of the Triple Holiday has a special meaning in the life of our people, as it sums up in itself the most precious payment for our nationwide victories and peace, for our dignified existence - thousands of innocent lives.

Today, I bow my head before the undeniable contribution left by the brave children of our people, who have won a glorious victory in the Great Patriotic War and the battle for the liberation of Shushi.



I am proud to have been one of the soldiers of freedom, who has finally turned the Armenian fortress city of Shushi into ours, where the best fell with the death of the hero.

Hail to all the martyrs!

I heartily congratulate the keeper of the borders of our united homeland inviolable and the real guarantor of peace in the region: the Defense Army and its entire staff, on the occasion of the 28th anniversary of the establishment of the army.



Dear Armenians living in the homeland and the Diaspora,

At this binding moment, I declare that, in commemoration of the victories of the Armenian people, on May 21, as a testament to faith in a bright future, I will address to my people my solemn oath on the occasion of assuming the post of the President of the Artsakh Republic from historic Shushi.

Glory to the Armenian people!

Long live its heroic children!”