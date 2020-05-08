Greece's tourism appeal is no secret, but with most of us still in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis, the idea of spending our summer there can only be a distant dream.
Greece says it'll reopen to tourists on July 1
STEPANAKERT, MAY 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: Or maybe not, say Greek officials.
"Maybe no bars may be open, or no tight crowds, but you can still get a fantastic experience in Greece -- provided that the global epidemic is on a downward path."
Opening up to tourism inevitably means opening the country up to people potentially carrying the virus, but Mitsotakis hopes current testing regimes can be enhanced to reduce the risk.
At the moment, every international traveler is screened for Covid-19 upon arriving in Athens.
Mitsotakis is hoping for something much more comprehensive. He wants international, or at least European, standards that set the same travel protocols for all countries.
"I would assume that people will be tested before they get on a plane, not after they arrive here.
"They can only get on the plane with a negative test, or with a positive antibody test," he said.
If all goes to plan, he hopes the country can start welcoming tourists by July 1.