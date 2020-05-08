Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Kyiv will not recall the Ukrainian ambassador from Georgia, as news.am informs, Nash TV channel reported.

May 8, 2020, 17:52 Ukraine's president considers Tbilisi’s decision to recall ambassador a mistake

STEPANAKERT, MAY 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: As reported earlier, Georgia is recalling its ambassador in Kyiv for consultations following the appointment of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili to the post of chair of the Ukrainian president's Executive Committee on Reforms, Ukraine Interfax reported referring to the Georgian FM David Zalkaliani.

“It seems to me that this is a mistake of the Georgian side,” the Ukrainian president said.

According to him, the personnel policy concerns only the state and those citizens who live in this country. “This is our decision, our domestic policy. Mr. Saakashvili is a citizen of Ukraine, he has a Ukrainian passport,” Zelenskyy added.