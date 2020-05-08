US President Donald Trump has become 'lava level mad' after learning one of his valets infected, NBC News reported.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: One of President Donald Trump's personal valets, who works in the West Wing serving the president his meals, has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to White House spokesman Hogan Gidley, Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have both tested negative.

Trump told reporters that he'd had "very little contact, personal contact, with this gentleman."