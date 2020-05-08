On the occasion of the 28th anniversary of the Liberation of Shushi and Yerkrapah Day, Armenian Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan visited on May 8 the Yerablur military cemetery in Yerevan to honor the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the independence and freedom of Armenia and Artsakh, defense ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said on social media.

May 8, 2020, 13:47 Armenia defense minister visits Yerablur Military Pantheon

STEPANAKERT, MAY 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: He was accompanied by Sasun Mikaelyan, Chairman of the Yerkrapah Voluntary Union and MP of the majority My Step faction of the National Assembly, and Andranik Kocharyan, another MP of My Step.