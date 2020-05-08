Powerful 5.1 earthquake hits Iran’s Tehran province

At least two people have died and 11 others injured after a powerful earthquake shook Iran’s Tehran province early on Friday, Alarabiya reports, citing the spokesman for Iran’s emergency services organization Mojtaba Khaledi.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: The magnitude 5.1 quake struck in Damavand county in Tehran and was at a depth of seven km (0.6 miles), Iran’s national seismological center said.

A 60-year-old man died due to trauma caused and 11 others were confirmed to have been injured in Tehran, the spokesman for Iran’s emergency services organization told the semi-official Mehr news agency.

In addition to Tehran, the quake was felt in Alborz, Qom, and Qazvin provinces.

Iran’s national seismological center confirmed it recorded eight aftershocks since the 5.1 earthquake, the largest of which measured 9.3 on the Richter scale.

Iranians in the capital took to the streets out of fear, according to state media and images shared on social media.