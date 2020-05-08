Artsakhpress

Society

145 new coronavirus cases recorded in Armenia in past 24 hours

145 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected people to 3,029, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 8, ARTSAKHPRESS:   The total number of recovered people has reached 1,218.
 
The death toll has risen to 43.
At the moment, the active cases are 1,758.


     

Politics

US 'deeply engaged' in stepping up Armenian-Azerbaijani dialogue - Department of State official

The foreign ministers of both Armenia and Azerbaijan perfectly realize the role which the United States is playing to step up a bilateral dialogue, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent said on Wednesday.

Memorandum of Artsakh’s foreign ministry disseminated in UN

A Memorandum of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh, addressed to the Secretary...

President-elect of Artsakh meets with Mayor of Stepanakert

Newly elected President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan met with Mayor of Stepanakert Davit Sargsyan, the...

Bako Sahakyan introduces several key indicators of Republic’s development during his tenure

Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan made an annual statement at the sitting of the National Assembly...

Coronavirus cases in Russia rise by 6,411 over past day

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 6,411 over the past 24 hours reaching 93,558 in...

Bako Sahakyan sent a condolence letter to the family of historian Shahen Mkrtchyan

On 28 April Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan sent a condolence letter to the family of historian...

Economy

Armenian government provides direct assistance to more than 1 million citizens

More than 1 million people in Armenia received direct assistance from the government as part of the measures for eliminating the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak, PM Nikol Pashinyan said in parliament.

World oil prices increase

The trading data show that Brent oil futures for July supplies rose 17,9 percent to up to $32.06 a barrel...

Tax revenues and duties paid to Artsakh state budget exceeded by 5%

According to preliminary data, in January-April 2020, the tax revenues and duties paid to the state budget...

World oil prices on the rise

The auction data show that Brent oil futures for July rose 3.64 percent to about $28.19 a barrel at the...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up on Wednesday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

Armenia new silver collector coins are issued

The “Gevorg Chavush,” and “The 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War” silver...

I believe in the prosperous future of Artsakh. Arayik Harutyunyan

Arayik Harutyunyan, the newly elected President of Artsakh Republic and Chairman of “Free Motherland”...

Society

145 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected people to 3,029, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said.

2 more Artsakh citizens test positive for COVID-19

The Ministry of Health of the Republic of Artsakh reports that two of the four citizens tested for COVID-19...

We, as participants of Great Patriotic War, are proud of our victory. Sergey Barseghyan

During the Great Patriotic War, 45,000 citizens were drafted from Nagorno Karabakh to the front, and...

Artsakh Ombudsman’s Office received 234 appeals in 2019

Artsakh Ombudsman Artak Beglaryan presented the annual report on the results of activities for 2019...

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 2,884 in Armenia

102 new coronavirus cases, 50 recoveries and 2 deaths have been recorded in Armenia in the past 24 hours,...

Bako Sahakyan awards group of servicemen, public administration representatives

In connection with the Victory Holiday, the 28th anniversary of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army and...

Pashinyan holds phone talks with WHO chief

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday held telephone negotiations with Tedros Adhanom, the World...

Military

Artsakh contract serviceman dies in landmine explosion

A contract serviceman of the Artsakh Defense Army was fatally wounded in a landmine explosion late on Monday. The soldier identified as Taron R. Poghosyan (b. 1988) served at a southern military unit, the Artsakh Defense Ministry said in a statement.

SU-30SMs fly above Yerevan as Air Force holds preparations for upcoming Victory Day show

Armenian Air Force pilots are maneuvering their SU-30SM fighter jets above Yerevan in a preparation flyover...

Armenia Defense Minister visits combat positions at border

Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan visited on April 22 the combat positions of the Armenian military situated...

Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces visits military units

Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan visited today military...

Artsakh army commander visits frontline troops

On Thursday, Artsakh Republic Defense Minister, Commander of the Defense Army Jalal Harutyunyan, made...

Powerful 5.1 earthquake hits Iran’s Tehran province
Georgia plans to host tourists in coronavirus-free "green zones"
2 more Artsakh citizens test positive for COVID-19
We, as participants of Great Patriotic War, are proud of our victory. Sergey Barseghyan
Analytical

Analysis: Coronavirus provided opportunity to pursue the Armenian cause online

The coronavirus pandemic disrupted the traditional plans of Armenians around the world to commemorate...

Analysis: Trump does not have the guts to call it ‘Armenian Genocide’

US indicts Turkish Halkbank for illegal transfer of billions of dollars to Iran

Interview

Artsakh is a priority for Armenians in Belgium. Nicolas Tavitian

On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

Photos

Videos

Culture

Wife of Ambassador Tigran Mkrtchyan translates novel The Forty Days of Musa Dagh into Latvian

Grammy-winning singer John Prine dies of coronavirus complications

Andrea Bocelli to stream special live concert at Duomo di Milano on Easter Sunday in a bid to send 'love, healing and hope' to Italy

We dream of the renovation of the theater building. Ruzanna Khachatryan

Sport

Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian’s wife Arianne Caoili dies

Man Utd goalkeeper David de Gea makes €300k donation to fight coronavirus in Madrid

Canada and Australia will not send athletes to Tokyo Olympics

FIFA opens video archive to serve fans in isolation

Diaspora

Trump nominates Patrick Hovakimian to become General Counsel of Office of Director of National Intelligence

Well-known American-Armenian physician Noobar Janoian dies

Garo Paylan: Place to confront Armenian Genocide issue is Turkey’s parliament

Two 17th-century Armenian graves found in Turkish province

International

Powerful 5.1 earthquake hits Iran’s Tehran province

Georgia plans to host tourists in coronavirus-free "green zones"

COVID-19: Russia overtakes France and Germany with most confirmed cases

Trump vetoes Congress resolution to limit his right to war with Iran

