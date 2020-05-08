145 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected people to 3,029, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said.

May 8, 2020, 11:05 145 new coronavirus cases recorded in Armenia in past 24 hours

STEPANAKERT, MAY 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: The total number of recovered people has reached 1,218.

The death toll has risen to 43.

At the moment, the active cases are 1,758.