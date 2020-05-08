Georgia plans to host tourists in coronavirus-free

Georgia plans to host tourists in the "green zones" where no cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Mariam Kvrivishvili, Head of the Georgian National Tourism Administration, stated this during a briefing, News-Georgia reports.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Georgian government has presented an anti-crisis program to re-launch tourism in the country. Accordingly, domestic tourism is expected to resume as of June 15, and from July 1, Georgia will start receiving travelers from abroad.

Kvrivishvili noted that Adjara could become one of the first such "green zones," as that the coronavirus did not spread in this highland region of Georgia. The head of the tourism department also recalled that the hotels in Adjara were separated as quarantine zones.