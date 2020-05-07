The Ministry of Health of the Republic of Artsakh reports that two of the four citizens tested for COVID-19 yesterday have tested positive, reports the Information Headquarters of Artsakh.

May 7, 2020, 18:21 2 more Artsakh citizens test positive for COVID-19

STEPANAKERT, MAY 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: The two infected citizens are from the same family and live in New Verinshen village of Shahumyan region.

The circle of contacts is being ascertained.

To this day, Artsakh has reported ten coronavirus cases, and six of the patients have already recovered.