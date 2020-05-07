During the Great Patriotic War, 45,000 citizens were drafted from Nagorno Karabakh to the front, and 40,000-from North Artsakh.

May 7, 2020, 14:39 We, as participants of Great Patriotic War, are proud of our victory. Sergey Barseghyan

STEPANAKERT, MAY 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: President of Artsakh Union of Great Patriotic War and Labor Veterans, Sergey Barseghyan, told “Artsakhpress”, noting that after the military actions, out of the total number of participants, about 42 thousand people returned home, including 23 thousand citizens from Nagorno Karabakh.



Talking about the role of the Artsakh people during the years of World War II, Sergey Barseghyan noted that Artsakh has been distinguished with its 5 marshals who participated in the war. By the way, no developed country has given as many marshals as Artsakh. Armenia has been also distinguished by double heroes, such as Nelson Stepanyan, who made about 260 combat flights.

“The people of Artsakh showed great heroism during the Great Patriotic War. They were distinguished by great fighting spirit, devotion, honesty and readiness. We have the right to be proud of our heroic people, our regular army today. Even today, the Armenian people are ready to defend their homeland at the cost of their blood, which has been proven over the years,” S. Barseghyan said.



According to him, today 28 veterans of the Great Patriotic War live in Artsakh: 8 of them live in Stepanakert, 6 in Askeran, 6 in Martakert, 2 in Hadrut and 4 in Martuni. Most of them have health problems and are presently bedridden.



On behalf of the members of Artsakh Union of Great Patriotic War and Labor Veterans, Sergey Barseghyan congratulated all Armenians on the occasion of the May Triple Holiday (the Day of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, the day of the liberation of Shushi and the day of creation of the Artsakh army), wishing them strength, unity, solidarity and lasting peace.