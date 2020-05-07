COVID-19: Russia overtakes France and Germany with most confirmed cases

The number of COVID-19 cases in Russia has climbed by 11,231 over the past day, reaching 177,160 in all regions, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: Some 23,803 people have recovered and a total of 1,625 patients have died.

The daily growth rate in cases stood at 6.8% like the day earlier. Some 5,471 new patients (48.7%) have not had any symptoms.

Russia is now ranked fifth in the world for the number of COVID-19 cases, overtaking France and Germany. Most cases have been recorded in the United States (1,228,603), Spain (220,325), Italy (214,457) and the United Kingdom (202,359).