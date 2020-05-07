Pompeo: US working to create its health agency alternative to WHO

It is unacceptable to continue to "put hundreds of millions of American dollars to the World Health Organization if it’s not going to deliver", U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told FOX Business' Lou Dobbs on Thursday.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: As a result, the Trump administration is working to create its own agency to deal with international health operations to prevent what it sees as the W.H.O. failing the world, he said.

"We know how to run international health operations and we’re determined to find a good way so that we can be, as we have always been, the leader in global health policy that’s saved lives all across the world," Pompeo said.

"The W.H.O. simply didn't accomplish what its intended mission was, and as the president says about organizations that are multilateral in nature, if they work, fine. If they don't, we're simply not going to be part of it."

President Trump announced last month that the United States will halt funding for the WHO, accusing the organization of being "China-centric."

According to the latest update by Johns Hopkins University, there are more than 1.2 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States and more than 73,000 deaths.