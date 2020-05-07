Artsakh Ombudsman’s Office received 234 appeals in 2019

Artsakh Ombudsman Artak Beglaryan presented the annual report on the results of activities for 2019 and the state of human rights during an online press conference on May 7.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: Beglaryan noted that one of the main functions of the Ombudsman’s office is the consideration of appeals and applications, monitoring the situation of human rights, children, and the observance of rights in prisons.

The appeals are divided into groups: 234 appeals were received in 2019, which is significantly more than in 2018.

About 30% of complaints received a positive decision, however, given that not all complaints are included in the functions of the Ombudsman, the number is increasing.

Beglaryan noted the low legal literacy of the population, urging state bodies to conduct more information work.