Trump nominates Patrick Hovakimian to become General Counsel of Office of Director of National Intelligence

US President Donald J. Trump has nominated Patrick Hovakimian to be General Counsel of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, White House press service reported.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: Hovakimian is currently the Associate Deputy Attorney General and Chief of Staff to Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen at the Department of Justice. He also served as the Department’s Director of Counter-Transnational Organized Crime and as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of California. As a Federal prosecutor, Mr. Hovakimian prosecuted public corruption and white-collar crime, including multinational bribery and fraud conspiracies.

In addition, Mr. Hovakimian is a Commissioner of the Foreign Claims Settlement Commission of the United States, having been nominated by the President and confirmed by the Senate in 2018.