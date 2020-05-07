US 'deeply engaged' in stepping up Armenian-Azerbaijani dialogue - Department of State official

The foreign ministers of both Armenia and Azerbaijan perfectly realize the role which the United States is playing to step up a bilateral dialogue, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent said on Wednesday.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: In a speech on the sidelines of an online forum organized by the German George Marshal Fund, the US official also reaffirmed the administration's deep engagement in the process, reiterating the support to the Helsinki Final Act in reaching a peaceful settlement (non-use of force or the threat of force, territorial integrity and people's right to self-determination). Meantime he admitted that the principles enshrined in the document have received various interpretations by the conflicting parties, Tert.am reports.

Asked whether the United States shares Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's statement hinting a plan for a "phased settlement", Mr Kent refrained from any comment, saying only that he recently heard only "useless remarks" by the Russian top diplomat (regarding also the situation in Donbass) after his meeting with the German and French counterparts.