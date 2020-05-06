Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday held telephone negotiations with Tedros Adhanom, the World Health Organization's (WHO) Director-General, to discuss the situation around the spread of the coronavirus infection.
Pashinyan holds phone talks with WHO chief
“Thank you for a very good call Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister Armenia, and for your leadership in the national COVID19 response. We discussed the situation in Armenia and WHO’s recommendations on easing the lockdown measures. Our experts stand ready to support Armenia in fighting COVID19,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted.