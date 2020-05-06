Pashinyan holds phone talks with WHO chief

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday held telephone negotiations with Tedros Adhanom, the World Health Organization's (WHO) Director-General, to discuss the situation around the spread of the coronavirus infection.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: Pashinyan presented to the WHO chief the coronavirus situation in Armenia and the measures taken in fighting the pandemic.

During the conversation initiated by Mr. Adhanom, the sides also exchanged thoughts over the global situation.

The Armenian PM highlighted the WHO’s activities in the current situation. The sides also discussed issues of cooperation between the Armenian government and WHO and touched upon the prospects of enhancing the partnership.

“Thank you for a very good call Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister Armenia, and for your leadership in the national COVID19 response. We discussed the situation in Armenia and WHO’s recommendations on easing the lockdown measures. Our experts stand ready to support Armenia in fighting COVID19,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted.