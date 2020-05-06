Russian culture minister tests positive for coronavirus

May 6, 2020 17:06

Memorandum of Artsakh’s foreign ministry disseminated in UN

A Memorandum of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh, addressed to the Secretary General of the organization on March 27, 2020 in connection with the Azerbaijan’s ongoing attempts to falsify the events that occurred during the liberation of Khojalu from the Azerbaijani armed units in February 1992, was disseminated in the United Nations as an official document, the Artsakh MFA stated.