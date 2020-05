The trading data show that Brent oil futures for July supplies rose 17,9 percent to up to $32.06 a barrel at the London ICE stock exchange, according to TASS.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: And the July futures’ price for the WTI oil went up by 19.5 percent and reached $27.22 per barrel.