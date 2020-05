1390 | April 30, 2020 09:55 94-year-old Armenian woman recovers from coronavirus

1386 | April 30, 2020 14:14 Bako Sahakyan introduces several key indicators of Republic’s development during his tenure

1352 | April 30, 2020 10:58 Armenia reports 134 new coronavirus cases

1270 | April 30, 2020 11:10 15 people are in COVID-19 isolation in Artsakh

1221 | April 30, 2020 16:36 Russia’s COVID-19 cases surpass 100,000

1212 | April 30, 2020 16:51 Greta Thunberg donates $100,000 to support children during pandemic

1211 | April 30, 2020 15:54 Trump says Beijing wants him to lose re-election

1193 | April 30, 2020 11:20 Biden pledges to keep US embassy in Jerusalem if elected president