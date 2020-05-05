Nike to donate 30,000 shoes to frontline workers fighting COVID-19

Nike is donating 30,000 pairs of shoes - specifically designed for healthcare workers - to health systems and hospitals in cities across the United States.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Air Zoom Pulse, which was released in November 2019, is the company's "first shoe designed for the healthcare athlete, an everyday hero," Nike said in its announcement on Monday, according to CNN.

The company went to OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital in Portland, Oregon, to study those in the profession. They took into account the challenges of those on the job — including long hours on their feet and liquid spills — and the comfort needed for long shifts.