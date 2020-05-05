112 coronavirus cases recorded in Armenia in past 24 hours

112 new coronavirus cases, 40 recoveries and 1 fatality were recorded in Armenia in the past 24 hours, the National Center for Disease Control said.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: 1462 are active cases. The total cumulative number of infections has reached 2619, with 1111 recoveries so far. The number of total fatalities stands at 40.