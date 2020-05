According to preliminary data, in January-April 2020, the tax revenues and duties paid to the state budget of Artsakh amounted to 16 billion 63 million 300 thousand drams, exceeding the target of 15 billion 300 million drams by 5% or 763 million 300 thousand drams.

May 5, 2020, 11:00 Tax revenues and duties paid to Artsakh state budget exceeded by 5%

STEPANAKERT, MAY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: 12 billion 465 million 100 thousand drams or 77.6% of the collected amount was paid by large taxpayers.