The auction data show that Brent oil futures for July rose 3.64 percent to about $28.19 a barrel at the London ICE stock exchange on Tuesday, according to TASS.

May 5, 2020, 09:31 World oil prices on the rise

STEPANAKERT, MAY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: And the July futures price for the WTI oil went up by 4.26 percent to $23.75 per barrel.