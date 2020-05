A contract serviceman of the Artsakh Defense Army was fatally wounded in a landmine explosion late on Monday. The soldier identified as Taron R. Poghosyan (b. 1988) served at a southern military unit, the Artsakh Defense Ministry said in a statement.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: An investigation has been launched into the circumstances of the tragic incident. The Defense Ministry says it shares the heavy grief of the loss, expressing its solidarity to the family and fellow servicemen of the deceased.