After the private meeting with the Mayor of Stepanakert Davit Sargsyan, Newly elected President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan had an expanded-format meeting with the staff at Stepankert’s City Hall.

May 4, 2020, 15:28 By the end of 2021, the renovation program of 300 citizens' apartments will be completed. Arayik Harutyunyan

STEPANAKERT, MAY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: The President-elect wrote about the meeting on Facebook.

"We discussed the issue of providing houses to the families of deceased freedom fighters and disabled freedom fighters of the first group.

Taking into account the existing opportunities, we have agreed to complete the renovation program of the apartments of more than 300 citizens with state funds by the end of 2021. I urged the mayor to organize the design and estimate works as soon as possible. And we plan to solve the housing problem of dozens of our above-mentioned citizens by the end of 2022, " wrote Arayik Harutyunyan.