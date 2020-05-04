Newly elected President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan met with Mayor of Stepanakert Davit Sargsyan, the President-elect said on Facebook.

May 4, 2020, 14:38 President-elect of Artsakh meets with Mayor of Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, MAY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the meeting they discussed the development programs of the capital city, as well as outlined their implementation timetables during our private talk.

They also recorded the issues and problems of urban significance which require solution.