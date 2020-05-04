Pompeo says 'significant amount of evidence' suggests coronavirus originated in Wuhan laboratory

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday suggested coronavirus may have originated in a laboratory in Wuhan, the Chinese city where the virus was first reported, according to Euronews.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: He cited poor safety and security at epidemiological laboratories, including in the city of Wuhan.

He stressed that he had no reason to believe that the virus was deliberately spread but he ramped up already harsh U.S. criticism of the Chinese for their response to the outbreak.