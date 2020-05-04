121 new coronavirus cases, 4 fatalities and 36 recoveries have been reported in Armenia in the past 24 hours, NCDC said.

May 4, 2020, 11:21 Armenia reports 121 coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

STEPANAKERT, MAY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: The total cumulative number of infections reached 2507, with 1393 being active cases. The number of fatalities reached 39. A total of 1071 patients have recovered so far.