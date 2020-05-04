Azerbaijan-Georgia border earthquake felt in Armenia

The seismological network of Armenia registered a 4.1-magnitude earthquake at the Azerbaijan-Georgia border zone at 12:04am local time on Monday.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: The epicenter of this seismic activity was 38 kilometers north of Ganja, Azerbaijan. The quake was also felt in Tavush and Lori Provinces of Armenia.