Azerbaijan-Georgia border earthquake felt in Armenia

The seismological network of Armenia registered a 4.1-magnitude earthquake at the Azerbaijan-Georgia border zone at 12:04am local time on Monday.
Newly elected President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan met with Mayor of Stepanakert Davit Sargsyan, the President-elect said on Facebook.
Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan made an annual statement at the sitting of the National Assembly...
The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 6,411 over the past 24 hours reaching 93,558 in...
On 28 April Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan sent a condolence letter to the family of historian...
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilian met with Secretary of the Security...
No citizen, including those at Moscow Domodedovo Airport, can make use of the opportunity to depart for...
According to preliminary data, in January-April 2020, the tax revenues and duties paid to the state budget of Artsakh amounted to 16 billion 63 million 300 thousand drams, exceeding the target of 15 billion 300 million drams by 5% or 763 million 300 thousand drams.
The auction data show that Brent oil futures for July rose 3.64 percent to about $28.19 a barrel at the...
World oil prices are going up on Wednesday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
The “Gevorg Chavush,” and “The 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War” silver...
Arayik Harutyunyan, the newly elected President of Artsakh Republic and Chairman of “Free Motherland”...
The Russian side has not yet responded to the proposal of Armenia’s deputy prime minister Mher Grigoryan...
World oil prices are going up on Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
112 new coronavirus cases, 40 recoveries and 1 fatality were recorded in Armenia in the past 24 hours, the National Center for Disease Control said.
After the private meeting with the Mayor of Stepanakert Davit Sargsyan, Newly elected President of Artsakh...
121 new coronavirus cases, 4 fatalities and 36 recoveries have been reported in Armenia in the past 24...
125 coronavirus cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, the NCDC reported.
Six people are isolated in Artsakh as of Friday, 11am, Artsakh information headquarters reported.
A contract serviceman of the Artsakh Defense Army was fatally wounded in a landmine explosion late on Monday. The soldier identified as Taron R. Poghosyan (b. 1988) served at a southern military unit, the Artsakh Defense Ministry said in a statement.
Armenian Air Force pilots are maneuvering their SU-30SM fighter jets above Yerevan in a preparation flyover...
Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan visited on April 22 the combat positions of the Armenian military situated...
Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan visited today military...
On Thursday, Artsakh Republic Defense Minister, Commander of the Defense Army Jalal Harutyunyan, made...
Pres. Donald Trump issued on April 24, 2020 another one of his denialist statements on the Armenian Genocide,...
On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...
