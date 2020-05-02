Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire more than 170 times from April 26 to May 2 and fired around 1200 shots from various caliber small arms at Artsakh servicemen, Artsakh’s defense ministry said.

May 2, 2020, 13:38 Azerbaijan violated ceasefire over 170 times in passing week

STEPANAKERT, MAY 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: In addition to the abovementioned violations, the Azerbaijani military also fired eight 60mm mortar shells at Artsakh military positions in Martuni in between 15:00 – 17:25 on April 29.

But the Defense Army's vanguard units took actions in response in order to suppress the adversary's offensive activity, and they continue to confidently carry out the combat task set before them.