125 coronavirus cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, the NCDC reported.

May 2, 2020, 11:43 Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 2,273 in Armenia

STEPANAKERT, MAY 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: The total cumulative number of infections has reached 2273. 33 patients recovered in the past day, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1010. The total number of fatalities stands at 33. A total of 23,142 tests have been conducted so far, and 1,227 people are currently being treated.