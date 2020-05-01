Artsakhpress

COVID-19 cases exceed 16,000 in Israel

The Israeli Ministry of Health reported 58 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 16,004.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: The number of victims increased from 222 to 223, after a 62-year-old man died at Poriya Hospital in northeastern Israel, Xinhua reported. According to the ministry, the number of patients in serious condition remained at 105, out of 322 patients currently hospitalized, while the number of recoveries increased by 197, reaching 8,758.

In the meantime, the Israeli government is expected to decide soon whether to gradually reopen the national education system, starting from May 3. Earlier this week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed the Ministry of Education to prepare for the opening of kindergartens and grade 1-3 in schools on May 3. However, a report that has since been submitted to the government about children infection rate, along with the health ministry and National Security Council's objection, could lead to changes in the plan.


     

Bako Sahakyan introduces several key indicators of Republic’s development during his tenure

Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan made an annual statement at the sitting of the National Assembly on April 30 introducing the performance of the Artsakh Republic President's program in 2019 and from January 2020 till the end of term of office of the acting Artsakh Republic President, the Presidential Office stated.

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up on Wednesday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

6 people isolated in Artsakh amid COVID-19

Six people are isolated in Artsakh as of Friday, 11am, Artsakh information headquarters reported.

Armenia Defense Minister visits combat positions at border

Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan visited on April 22 the combat positions of the Armenian military situated in the south-western direction of the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border.

