COVID-19 cases exceed 16,000 in Israel

The Israeli Ministry of Health reported 58 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 16,004.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: The number of victims increased from 222 to 223, after a 62-year-old man died at Poriya Hospital in northeastern Israel, Xinhua reported. According to the ministry, the number of patients in serious condition remained at 105, out of 322 patients currently hospitalized, while the number of recoveries increased by 197, reaching 8,758.

In the meantime, the Israeli government is expected to decide soon whether to gradually reopen the national education system, starting from May 3. Earlier this week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed the Ministry of Education to prepare for the opening of kindergartens and grade 1-3 in schools on May 3. However, a report that has since been submitted to the government about children infection rate, along with the health ministry and National Security Council's objection, could lead to changes in the plan.