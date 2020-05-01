India recorded the largest single-day jump of 1,993 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the total to 35,043 cases, including 1,147 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday morning, adding that 73 deaths linked to the highly infectious illness were reported from different parts of the country since yesterday, NDTV reported.

May 1, 2020, 14:16 Coronavirus cases in India cross 35,000, biggest jump in 24 hours

STEPANAKERT, MAY 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: The country's recovery rate - the share of people who have been discharged from hospital after treatment - stood at 25.36 per cent this morning; a total of 8,889 patients have recovered so far. On Thursday, the government said that a significant improvement has been recorded over the last two weeks when the recovery rate was 13 per cent. The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases has also improved to 11 days from 3.4 days before the nationwide lockdown, the Union Health Ministry said.