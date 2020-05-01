Armenia’s coronavirus cases reach 2,148

82 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past one day, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan made an annual statement at the sitting of the National Assembly on April 30 introducing the performance of the Artsakh Republic President's program in 2019 and from January 2020 till the end of term of office of the acting Artsakh Republic President, the Presidential Office stated.
On 28 April Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan sent a condolence letter to the family of historian...
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilian met with Secretary of the Security...
No citizen, including those at Moscow Domodedovo Airport, can make use of the opportunity to depart for...
Yair Lapid, Member of Parliament (Knesset) of Israel, Yesh Atid party chairman, again urges Israel to...
President of the Republic of Artsakh) Bako Sahakyan today visited the memorial complex in Stepanakert...
World oil prices are going up on Wednesday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
The “Gevorg Chavush,” and “The 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War” silver...
Arayik Harutyunyan, the newly elected President of Artsakh Republic and Chairman of “Free Motherland”...
The Russian side has not yet responded to the proposal of Armenia’s deputy prime minister Mher Grigoryan...
World oil prices are going up on Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone talk with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan,...
Six people are isolated in Artsakh as of Friday, 11am, Artsakh information headquarters reported.
On May 1 Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan sent a congratulatory address in connection with the...
134 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, NCDC reported.
94-year-old woman in Armenia has recovered from COVID-19 and was discharged from a Yerevan hospital on...
As of Wednesday 11am, a total of 65 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the...
We have 8 cases of the novel coronavirus registered in Artsakh. Five of the patients have already recovered...
Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan visited on April 22 the combat positions of the Armenian military situated in the south-western direction of the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border.
Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan visited today military...
On Thursday, Artsakh Republic Defense Minister, Commander of the Defense Army Jalal Harutyunyan, made...
A group of specialists of the Azerbaijani Air Force visited Russian military-industrial enterprises.
On Sunday, at around 5:30pm, Artsakh Republic Defense Army serviceman Arayik Shakhpazyan (born in 2000)...
The adversary breached the truce at the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing...
On Friday, at about 12:35am, Artsakh Republic Defense Army serviceman Garegin Babakekhyan (born in 2000)...
Pres. Donald Trump issued on April 24, 2020 another one of his denialist statements on the Armenian Genocide,...
On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...
