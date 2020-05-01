82 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past one day, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said.

May 1, 2020, 11:06 Armenia’s coronavirus cases reach 2,148

STEPANAKERT, MAY 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: Thus, the total number of confirmed cases has reached 2,148. The total number of recoveries has reached 977. One more patient has died. The death toll has reached 33. The active cases are 1136.